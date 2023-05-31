How to bring up children in the world of technology?

BENZEKRI Amina



Raising children in the world of technology can be a challenging task, but with the right approach, it can also be rewarding. Here are some guidelines to help you navigate this digital era and raise children who are responsible and well-balanced in their use of technology:

Set clear boundaries: Establish rules and limits around technology use from an early age. Create guidelines for screen time, such as time limits or specific time slots for device usage. It’s important to enforce these rules consistently.

Lead by example: Children often emulate their parents’ behavior. Show them healthy tech habits by practicing responsible technology use yourself. Set aside designated times to disconnect and engage in other activities, such as reading, outdoor play, or family conversations.

Promote balance: Encourage a balanced lifestyle that includes a variety of activities beyond technology. Encourage physical exercise, social interactions, hobbies, and creative pursuits. Help your children find joy in non-screen activities, which will help them develop a well-rounded set of skills and interests.

Teach digital citizenship: Teach your children about responsible online behavior, including privacy, security, and respectful communication. Help them understand the consequences of their actions online and guide them in making ethical choices. Encourage them to think critically about the information they encounter online and to question its reliability.

Engage in open communication: Create an environment where your children feel comfortable discussing their experiences with technology. Encourage open conversations about the benefits and risks of technology and address any concerns or questions they may have. Be an attentive listener and offer guidance when needed.

Use parental controls and monitoring tools: Take advantage of parental control features offered by devices, apps, and internet service providers. These tools can help you set age-appropriate content restrictions and monitor your children’s online activities. However, remember that technology is not a substitute for parental supervision and open communication.

Encourage critical thinking and media literacy: Teach your children to be critical consumers of digital content. Help them understand the difference between reliable and unreliable sources of information. Encourage them to question what they see online, fact-check information, and develop a healthy skepticism towards misleading or manipulative content.

Foster offline connections: Encourage your children to build strong relationships offline. Plan family activities, outings, and social events that promote face-to-face interactions. Encourage them to spend time with friends, participate in sports or hobbies, and engage in community activities.

Monitor and guide their online activities: Be aware of the apps, websites, and social media platforms your children are using. Monitor their online interactions and help them navigate any challenges or issues they may encounter. Teach them about online etiquette, cyberbullying, and the importance of protecting their personal information.

Stay informed and adapt: Technology is constantly evolving, so it’s important to stay informed about the latest trends and risks. Stay up to date with the digital landscape and adapt your approach as needed to ensure the well-being and safety of your children.

Remember that each child is unique, and it’s important to tailor your approach to their individual needs and maturity level. By providing guidance, setting boundaries, and fostering open communication, you can help your children develop a healthy relationship with technology and navigate the digital world responsibly.