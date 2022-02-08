Press Release

The Oriental region welcoming the 4th edition of the Morocco Future Leaders Program



Morocco, February, 7th 2022 – The U.S Embassy in Morocco and Association Anoual are happy to launch the fourth edition of Morocco Future Leaders Program in the Oriental region.

This 5 month-training program offers the 20 selected participants – identified as young, future leaders in their communities – a range of workshops to boost their creativity and provide them with the necessary tools to develop their ideas for projects that would strengthen their communities. At the end of the program, the participants will participate in a competition to determine the best ideas for community projects, using the skills acquired during the program.

Over the duration of this program, the participants will work their way through the following modules :

Community building and need identification,

Design thinking and social innovation,

Leadership, marketing and public relations,

Fundraising, business modeling and budgeting,

Public speaking and communication.

They will also be led by an international team of experts and educators, including business professionals, who will share their insights and opinions.

MFL participants have shown genuine interest in impacting positively the future of Morocco and are committed to using their learning for positive social change.

“This executive leadership program was one of the most engaging I have experienced. They provide me with the most important tools of social stimulation to launch impactful projects. I have come away with knowledge that will benefit me in my current role, and that gives me an idea of how to navigate as I continue my career path.” Sajid Ezzahraoui, Alumni of the MFL program.

The first training weekend for this year’s cohort will take place on 11th , 12th, 13rd of February 2022 in Oujda with the presence of the U.S. Embassy representative Ms. Nitza Sola-Rotger, the U.S. Embassy’s Cultural attaché.

Previous editions of the MFL program have taken place in Dakhla Oued Eddahab, Fès-Meknès and Tanger-Tétouan-Al Hoceima…

Main contact person : Project Manager : Chaimae Bouzerda / Mail : chaimaebouzerda1@gmail.com / Phone Number : +212 618 27 12 21