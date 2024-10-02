Home»International»Morocco’s FM Holds Talks in Washington with US Secretary of State

Morocco’s FM Holds Talks in Washington with US Secretary of State

/ /0/ 4
0
Shares
PinterestGoogle+

Wednesday 2 October 2024
Morocco’s FM Holds Talks in Washington with US Secretary of State

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, on Tuesday held talks in Washington with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

During this meeting, which is part of ongoing political consultations between the two countries, the two officials discussed the various aspects of the Morocco-U.S. strategic partnership, as well as various regional and international issues.

Morocco and the United States are celebrating the 20th anniversary of two milestones of their relationship: the Free Trade Agreement, the only one that the U.S. have concluded with an African country and the African Lion military exercise, the largest American military exercise on the continent.

Speaking to the presse before these talks, held at the State Department, the U.S. top diplomat underlined that his country « greatly values » the partnership with Morocco, « particularly stability both in the Middle East as well as in Africa and North Africa. »

« Morocco is an essential partner to the United States, and I greatly value the relationship between our countries, » Mr. Blinken pointed out.

Highlighting the close partnership relations that bind the two countries, Mr. Bourita stressed that his talks with his U.S. counterpart provide an opportunity to coordinate actions between the two countries within the framework of their strategic partnership.

« We are partners for peace. And this partnership is vital today as we are witnessing escalations in the Middle East, problems in the Sahel, in Libya, in Europe, » the Moroccan minister underlined.

MAP: 01 October 2024

 

MédiocreMoyenBienTrès bienExcellent
Loading...

Dans le même sujetفي نفس الموضوع
 

Default ThumbnailDes leaders de partis politiques désapprouvent la motion du parlement suédois appelant à la reconnaissance de la pseudo RASDDefault Thumbnailالجيش الجزائري يتحرش بالمغرب و يطلق النيران على مواطنين مغاربة عزلDefault Thumbnailمرور سنة كاملة على مجازر النظام السوري دليل على أن العالم يعيش بدون عدالةDefault Thumbnailفي لقاء تواصلي على هامش المجلس الوطني للنقابة الوطنية للتعليم (فدش) بوجدة عبد العزيز إيوي: « إصلاح التعليم لا يستقيم بدون أن يكون شاملا لجميع عناصره »

Aucun commentaire

Commenter l'article

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *