Morocco’s FM Holds Talks in Washington with US Secretary of State

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, on Tuesday held talks in Washington with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

During this meeting, which is part of ongoing political consultations between the two countries, the two officials discussed the various aspects of the Morocco-U.S. strategic partnership, as well as various regional and international issues.

Morocco and the United States are celebrating the 20th anniversary of two milestones of their relationship: the Free Trade Agreement, the only one that the U.S. have concluded with an African country and the African Lion military exercise, the largest American military exercise on the continent.

Speaking to the presse before these talks, held at the State Department, the U.S. top diplomat underlined that his country « greatly values » the partnership with Morocco, « particularly stability both in the Middle East as well as in Africa and North Africa. »

« Morocco is an essential partner to the United States, and I greatly value the relationship between our countries, » Mr. Blinken pointed out.

Highlighting the close partnership relations that bind the two countries, Mr. Bourita stressed that his talks with his U.S. counterpart provide an opportunity to coordinate actions between the two countries within the framework of their strategic partnership.

« We are partners for peace. And this partnership is vital today as we are witnessing escalations in the Middle East, problems in the Sahel, in Libya, in Europe, » the Moroccan minister underlined.

MAP: 01 October 2024