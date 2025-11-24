Social engineering and AI
Benzekri Amina
Social engineering and AI are increasingly connected, and understanding their relationship is important for security and awareness.
1. What is Social Engineering?
Social engineering = manipulating people to reveal confidential information or perform actions that benefit an attacker.
It targets human psychology, not technical vulnerabilities.
Examples:
Phishing emails
Fake tech support
Impersonation
Psychological manipulation
2. How AI is Changing Social Engineering
AI has made social engineering more powerful and harder to detect.
– a. More convincing phishing
AI can write:
emails with perfect grammar
personalized messages
messages tailored to your behavior (based on your posts online)
– b. Deepfake voice & video
Attackers can:
imitate a CEO’s voice
create fake videos telling employees to transfer money
impersonate family members
– c. Automated attacks
AI chatbots can:
chat with victims in real time
simulate human conversations
persuade or pressure people
– d. Data analysis
AI can analyze:
your social media
your preferences
your habits
… to create very personalized attacks.
3. AI Also Helps Fight Social Engineering
It’s not only negative—AI can protect users.
– Detect suspicious emails
AI can identify phishing indicators better than humans.
– Monitor unusual behavior
AI sees abnormal login attempts or strange financial transactions.
– Assist users with training
AI tools can simulate attacks to teach people how to spot them.
4. The Future of Social Engineering with AI
Attacks will be more personalized and realistic.
People will rely more on verification tools (voice detection, deepfake detection).
Human awareness and digital literacy become more important.
5. How to Protect Yourself
Always verify unexpected messages or calls.
Don’t trust urgent requests for money or passwords.
Double-check voice notes or videos asking for actions.
Use two-factor authentication.
Stay informed about new AI scams.
Aucun commentaire