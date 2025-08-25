Can technology help people feel calm in this chaotic world ?

Benzekri Amina



Yes — technology can actually help people feel calmer, even though it’s often blamed for adding stress. It really depends on how it’s used. Here are some ways it can support calm in a chaotic world:

Mindfulness & Meditation Apps: Tools like Calm, Headspace, or Insight Timer guide people through breathing, meditation, or relaxation exercises.

Soothing Sounds & Music: Apps and devices can stream calming nature sounds, white noise, or music that helps reduce anxiety.

Digital Journaling: Writing apps let people reflect and process emotions privately, which can be very grounding.

Health & Wellness Trackers: Smartwatches and apps that monitor sleep, heart rate, or stress levels can encourage better habits.

Access to Knowledge: Technology gives instant access to self-help resources, therapy platforms, or even supportive communities online.

Virtual Nature: VR or even simple videos of forests, oceans, or rain can provide a calming “escape.”

Organization Tools: Calendars, task managers, and reminders help reduce mental clutter and overwhelm.

But of course, it can also increase chaos if overused—constant notifications, social media pressure, or information overload. The key is mindful use.