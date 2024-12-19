China Grants Moroccan Scientist Rachid Yazami Lithium Batteries Patent

Thursday 19 December 2024

Moroccan scientist Rachid Yazami has recently been granted a new patent in China for his method of rapidly charging lithium batteries, particularly for electric vehicles.

“Proud to share that after Japan last February, it’s now China’s turn to grant us a patent for the fast battery charging method, particularly for future electric cars,” Yazami posted on his Facebook page.

Titled “Adaptive charging protocol for fast battery charging and fast charging system implementing this protocol”, the patent rewards the technology developed by Yazami, dubbed “Non-Linear Voltage”, which considerably reduces the charging time of lithium batteries.

Tests carried out in Singapore, where the researcher is based, demonstrated exceptional performance, with full charge times of up to 15 minutes, or even 5 minutes in some cases.

This innovation comes against a backdrop of renewable energy promotion in Morocco, marked in particular by the $1.3 billion investment agreement signed by the Sino-European electric vehicle battery group Gotion High-Tech and the Moroccan government to build a gigafactory in Kénitra.

Rachid Yazami has more than 200 inventions and 250 scientific publications to his credit.

MAP: 18 December 2024