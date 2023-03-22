Blinken Voices U.S. Appreciation for HM the King’s ‘Leadership and Long-standing’ Contribution to Promoting Regional Peace

Tuesday 21 March 2023

Blinken Voices U.S. Appreciation for HM the King’s ‘Leadership and Long-standing’ Contribution to Promoting Regional Peace

U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, voiced Monday in Washington his country’s « appreciation » for HM King Mohammed VI’s « leadership and long-standing contribution to promoting stability and regional peace », including in the Middle-East, while commending the Kingdom’s « stabilizing role » in the region and Africa.

« The Secretary expressed his appreciation for HM King Mohammed VI’s leadership and long-standing contribution to promoting stability and regional peace, including his efforts to promote a secure and prosperous future for Israelis and Palestinians », said the U.S. State Department spokesperson in a release issued following talks between the U.S. Secretary of State and the Moroccan minister of Foreign affairs, African cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

On this occasion, the two officials « discussed efforts to advance regional peace and security, reflecting Morocco’s stabilizing role on a range of challenges in the Middle East and Africa, » the release added.

« They discussed shared concerns over continuing violence in Israel and the West Bank and ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions, » the release said.

Bourita’s visit to Washington, marked by meetings with senior American officials both at the State Department and at the White House, is an opportunity to discuss the means aimed at further consolidating the Moroccan-U.S. strategic partnership as well as international and regional issues of common interest.

MAP: 21 March 2023