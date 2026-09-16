Elections in the Age of AI

BENZEKRI Amina

Artificial intelligence is transforming the way elections are organized, campaigns communicate, and citizens receive political information. It offers new opportunities, but it also creates important challenges for democracy.

AI can help political campaigns analyze public concerns, translate messages, create content, and communicate with different audiences. For citizens, it can make complex political issues easier to understand and provide quick access to information about candidates and policies.

However, AI can also be used to create deepfakes, fake news, and misleading political messages. A video or audio recording may appear authentic even when it has been artificially generated. This can confuse voters and make it harder to distinguish truth from manipulation.

Another concern is the use of personal data to influence voters. AI systems can analyze online behavior and deliver highly targeted messages. While personalized communication can be useful, it raises questions about privacy, transparency, and fairness.

In this new environment, citizens have an important responsibility. They should verify information, consult reliable sources, compare different viewpoints, and avoid sharing content simply because it is emotional or surprising.

Ultimately, AI should support democracy, not replace human judgment. The future of elections will depend not only on technological progress, but also on transparency, responsible use, and informed citizens who remain capable of thinking critically.