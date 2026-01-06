How can we raise children in the age of AI ?
Benzekri Amina
Raising children in the age of AI means educating human beings who can use technology wisely without losing their humanity. Here is a clear, practical answer for parents and teachers.
1. Put human values first
AI can process information, but it cannot replace:
empathy
responsibility
conscience
meaning
Children must learn early that technology serves human values, not the opposite.
2. Teach children how to think, not just how to use tools
Because AI gives fast answers, children must develop:
critical thinking
questioning and reasoning
creativity and interpretation
Encourage them to ask why and how, not only what.
3. Make AI a learning assistant, not a substitute
Children should use AI to:
explore ideas
improve understanding
support creativity
But they should not:
copy blindly
avoid effort
replace learning with automation
Effort is still essential for growth.
4. Develop ethical and digital responsibility
Parents and teachers should guide children to understand:
honesty and plagiarism
bias and misinformation
privacy and screen limits
Digital discipline is a form of education, not punishment.
5. Protect time for real life
Children need:
reading and reflection
physical activity
art and imagination
face-to-face relationships
A balanced child is not constantly connected.
6. Prepare children for a changing future
Instead of focusing only on fixed careers, develop:
adaptability
lifelong learning
collaboration
emotional strength
The most important skill is learning how to learn.
7. A guiding principle
We should not raise children to compete with machines,
but to become wise humans who know how to use them.
