Benzekri Amina



Raising children in the age of AI means educating human beings who can use technology wisely without losing their humanity. Here is a clear, practical answer for parents and teachers.

How Can We Raise Children in the Age of AI?

1. Put human values first

AI can process information, but it cannot replace:

empathy

responsibility

conscience

meaning

Children must learn early that technology serves human values, not the opposite.

2. Teach children how to think, not just how to use tools

Because AI gives fast answers, children must develop:

critical thinking

questioning and reasoning

creativity and interpretation

Encourage them to ask why and how, not only what.

3. Make AI a learning assistant, not a substitute

Children should use AI to:

explore ideas

improve understanding

support creativity

But they should not:

copy blindly

avoid effort

replace learning with automation

Effort is still essential for growth.

4. Develop ethical and digital responsibility

Parents and teachers should guide children to understand:

honesty and plagiarism

bias and misinformation

privacy and screen limits

Digital discipline is a form of education, not punishment.

5. Protect time for real life

Children need:

reading and reflection

physical activity

art and imagination

face-to-face relationships

A balanced child is not constantly connected.

6. Prepare children for a changing future

Instead of focusing only on fixed careers, develop:

adaptability

lifelong learning

collaboration

emotional strength

The most important skill is learning how to learn.

7. A guiding principle

We should not raise children to compete with machines,

but to become wise humans who know how to use them.