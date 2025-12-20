Does AI affect football ?

Benzekri Amina



Yes — AI is already affecting football in many ways, both on and off the pitch. Here’s a clear overview 👇

1. Performance & Tactics

Player tracking: AI analyzes players’ movements, speed, distance covered, and positioning during matches.

Tactical analysis: Coaches use AI to study opponents’ patterns (pressing, defensive lines, set pieces).

Training optimization: Sessions are personalized to improve weaknesses and avoid overtraining.

2. Injury Prevention & Health

AI predicts injury risk using workload, fatigue, and medical data.

Helps manage recovery time and player rotation.

Used with GPS vests and wearables.

3. Recruitment & Scouting

AI analyzes thousands of players worldwide.

Detects hidden talents and compares players objectively.

Reduces scouting costs and human bias.

4. Refereeing & VAR

Semi-automated offside technology uses AI (e.g., FIFA World Cup).

AI assists VAR with faster and more accurate decisions.

Goal-line technology is AI-powered.

5. Fans & Media

Personalized highlights and match analysis.

AI-generated statistics, commentary, and predictions.

Better engagement through apps and social media.

6. Club Management & Business

Ticket pricing, merchandising, and fan behavior analysis.

Financial planning and contract evaluation.

Challenges & Concerns

Over-reliance on data vs. human intuition.

Data privacy for players.

Fairness: rich clubs can access better AI tools.

Bottom line

AI doesn’t replace football’s human soul, but it enhances decision-making, fairness, and performance. The game remains emotional and unpredictable — that’s what makes football special