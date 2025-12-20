Home»Débats»Does AI affect football ?

Does AI affect football ?

Benzekri Amina


Yes — AI is already affecting football in many ways, both on and off the pitch. Here’s a clear overview 👇
1. Performance & Tactics
Player tracking: AI analyzes players’ movements, speed, distance covered, and positioning during matches.
Tactical analysis: Coaches use AI to study opponents’ patterns (pressing, defensive lines, set pieces).
Training optimization: Sessions are personalized to improve weaknesses and avoid overtraining.
2. Injury Prevention & Health
AI predicts injury risk using workload, fatigue, and medical data.
Helps manage recovery time and player rotation.
Used with GPS vests and wearables.
3. Recruitment & Scouting
AI analyzes thousands of players worldwide.
Detects hidden talents and compares players objectively.
Reduces scouting costs and human bias.
4. Refereeing & VAR
Semi-automated offside technology uses AI (e.g., FIFA World Cup).
AI assists VAR with faster and more accurate decisions.
Goal-line technology is AI-powered.
5. Fans & Media
Personalized highlights and match analysis.
AI-generated statistics, commentary, and predictions.
Better engagement through apps and social media.
6. Club Management & Business
Ticket pricing, merchandising, and fan behavior analysis.
Financial planning and contract evaluation.
Challenges & Concerns
Over-reliance on data vs. human intuition.
Data privacy for players.
Fairness: rich clubs can access better AI tools.
Bottom line
AI doesn’t replace football’s human soul, but it enhances decision-making, fairness, and performance. The game remains emotional and unpredictable — that’s what makes football special

