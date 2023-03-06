what’s new about women’s day ?

Amina Benzekri



Each year , international whomen’s day has a specific theme that highlights a particular area of focus related to whem’s rights and empowerment . The UN theme for this year 2023 is » Digital : innovation and technology four gender equality »

Innovation and technology can play a significant role in promoting gender equality by addressing existing barriers and creating new opportunities for women. Here are some examples of how innovation and technology can support gender equality:

Closing the gender pay gap: Some organizations are using machine learning algorithms to analyze job descriptions and identify any biased language that could deter women from applying for jobs. Additionally, blockchain technology can be used to create a transparent payment system, reducing the possibility of gender-based wage discrimination.

Improving access to education: Online learning platforms can provide access to education for women who may not have the time or resources to attend traditional schools. Educational technology can also be used to provide personalized learning experiences that cater to individual learning styles.

Reducing gender-based violence: Technology can be used to improve safety for women, such as through apps that track their location and alert authorities if they feel unsafe. Additionally, social media platforms can be used to raise awareness of gender-based violence and provide support to victims.

Increasing women’s participation in STEM fields: Programs that teach girls and women coding and other technical skills can help to increase their participation in STEM fields. Additionally, virtual reality technology can provide immersive experiences that can help women to better understand complex scientific concepts.

Supporting women entrepreneurs: Crowdfunding platforms can provide women entrepreneurs with access to funding that they may not have been able to obtain through traditional channels. Additionally, blockchain technology can be used to create decentralized marketplaces that allow women to sell their products and services directly to consumers.

Overall, innovation and technology have the potential to transform the landscape for gender equality by creating new opportunities and breaking down existing barriers. It’s essential to ensure that these innovations are designed with a gender lens to ensure that they are inclusive and do not perpetuate existing inequalities.