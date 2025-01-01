الأمير مولاي هشام : بمناسبة حلول السنة الجديدة2025 …ان اكثر ما يجب ان نحمله في قلوبنا هو معاناة الآخرين، ولا سيما الشعب الفلسطيني الذي نحبه جميعًا

في تدوينة له بمناسبة حلول السنة الميلادية الجديدة 2025 ..كتب الأمير مولاي هشام وهو يحمل العلم الفلسطيني قائلا

بمناسبة السنة الجديدة، أتمنى للجميع الصحة والعافية والأخبار الطيبة والسعيدة. إن أكثر ما يجب أن نحمله في قلوبنا ونحن نستقبل عام 2025 هو معاناة الآخرين، ولا سيما الشعب الفلسطيني الذي نحبه جميعًا. يجب أن ندين فقدان الأرواح الذي لا معنى له في كل مكان، بغض النظر عن السياق والظروف. هذا المبدأ العالمي يجبرنا على الاعتراف بمحنة فلسطين اليوم. إن التطهير العرقي وجرائم الحرب والتجويع والمرض والانتهاك المتعمد للقانون الإنساني هي كل ما يعانيه الشعب الفلسطيني على يد الحكومة الإسرائيلية، وكل ذلك تحت ذرائع لا يمكن تبريرها كالدفاع عن النفس ومعاداة السامية. عادة، تتم محاسبة منتهكي هذه القواعد القانونية الدولية في أماكن أخرى، فمن سيحاسب الحكومة الإسرائيلية؟ لا يمكن أن يكون هناك أي نقاش حول حقوق الإنسان والديمقراطية وسيادة القانون في أي مكان في العالم دون وضع حد لهذا الواقع المرعب.

خلال السنوات اللاحقة، سيتم الاعتراف بهذا الأمر على وجهه الحقيقي: فشل همجي في أبسط قواعد الأخلاق الإنسانية. وسيحكم التاريخ بقسوة على أولئك الذين تسببوا في ذلك. لقد كانت الحكومات الغربية منافقة وفشلت في معالجة هذه المأساة. لقد كانت الشعوب في جميع أنحاء الشرق الأوسط شجاعة ولكنها عاجزة أمام رفض حكوماتها الوقوف في وجه إسرائيل والغرب. والآن، تعتقد هذه الشعوب أن الشعب الإسرائيلي وحده القادر على تغيير مسار حكومته وجيشه. وقد أصبح ذلك ضرورة حتمية. فبالرغم من كل الانقسامات الإقليمية، لدينا مستقبل مشترك يجب أن نبنيه معًا لخلق منطقة أكثر ازدهارًا وسلامًا.

بالمناسبة، هذه صورة لي في شوارع كامبريدج ضواحي بوسطن بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية قبل بضعة أشهر، وأنا أحمل العلم الفلسطيني، وكل عام جديد وأنتم بألف خير.

Happy New Year to everyone. I wish to all people good health and joyful tidings. What we should keep in our hearts the most as we welcome 2025 are the sufferings of others, in particular the Palestinian people who are dear to all of us. We must condemn the senseless loss of life everywhere, regardless of context. Such a universal principle compels us to recognize the plight of Palestine today. Ethnic cleansing, war crimes, starvation, disease, and the deliberate violation of humanitarian law are all what the Palestinian people have been suffering at the hands of the Israeli government–and all this under the indefensible excuses of self-defense and halting anti-Semitism. Violators of these international legal standards are being held accountable elsewhere. Who will hold the Israeli government accountable? There can be no discussion about human rights, democracy, and rule of law anywhere in the world without actively putting an end to this reality right now.

A few years from now, this will be recognized for what it truly is: a barbaric failure in humanity’s most basic moral code. Those who have facilitated this will be judged harshly by history. Western governments have been hypocritical, and have failed in addressing this tragedy. Societies across the Middle East have been valiant yet impotent given the refusals of their governments to confront Israel and the West. Now, these populations are looking desperately to the Israeli people themselves, for only they can change the course of their government and military. This has become imperative. For across all regional divides, we have a common future to build together so as to create a more prosperous and peaceful region.

This is a picture of me on the streets of Cambridge, USA a few months ago, holding a Palestinian flag.