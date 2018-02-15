UN NOUVEL OUVRAGE A VU LE JOUR : » LES MURIERS DE LA VALLÉE DU ZA » de son auteur Mohammed BOUASSABA
UN NOUVEL OUVRAGE A VU LE JOUR : » LES MURIERS DE LA VALLÉE DU ZA » de son auteur Mohammed BOUASSABA
Il sera signé Samedi 17 février 2018 entre 13h et 14h au STAND Espace Signature, Ministère de la Culture au Salon International de l’Edition et du Livre SIEL 24ieme édition 2018 à CASABLANCA
Il est en vente au Stand- SIEL de la Librairie Livremoi , size : 6 rue Kouakibi; Gauthier, Casablanca..
En vente à Rabat à la LIBRAIRIE HORIZON, 10, rue Abou Faris Al Marini, Place PIETRI Rabat.
En vente à la Librairie LIVRE SERVICE, 11, rue TATA (ex-rue Poincarré) Casablanca
Il sera en vente à la Librairie LIVRE SERVICE , Bd Allal Ben Abdallah à Rabat, à TAOURIRT et à OUJDA très prochainement.
Pour plus d’informations prière de contacter par e.mail : angadprojets@gmail.com.
Aucun commentaire