Recharging Batteries

After a toilsome year, one needs to recharge batteries, if circumstances cause no stumbling-blocks, to ventilate the arteries, to cleanse the mind and soul, to rinse down chalk and sediments of dust, and spring-clean kidneys. In our Morocco there are places, far better than the overcrowded beaches, mostly explored by foreigners before nationalsowing to scores of reasons! There are jewels and diamonds, virgin nature, somewhat untrodden albeit myriads of people repair to them.

There are actually hair-raising and mouth-watering waterfalls, so high and lovely. Water is murmuring and flowing down 24/7, day and night, very cold, drinkable and most importantly free of charge! Conversely, water at home is seemingly potable and rife with polluted undesirable ingredients, and yet is far costly, ruining the intestines, emptying the pockets and leaving big frowns.

Groups of monkeys leave mountains shortly after sunrise to pay a short visit to campers, wander about to see whether there are any leftovers, and throw away sandals or anything they find on their way. Some old she-monkeys carrying babies on their backs jump at once expertly and swiftly from one tree to another, unafraid to cause them a fatal fall, at the sight of aliens and fail not, all the same, to flavour blackberries amidst a host of thorns. Their eyes roll continuously and curiously, wondering about the annual visit they get from humans from different parts of the globe.

Geese float on water surface and dip their heads into a big lake every so often enjoying a cold comforting swim, and a multiplicity of birds hover not too far fitting together to draw a fine tableau. Furthermore, you may find rare species that can perish once and for all if no considerable efforts are made to preserve them. Sheer calm, tantalising tranquillity and natural cleanliness, seldom felt by the haves and the men with grey suits, are unfortunately spoiled by the brutal, barbaric and sudden advent of some humans.

No two people would be in two minds about the charm of nice natural light from fire produced by logs of forest wood somewhat halting the sheer dark and bringing more internal joy. Moreover, light fire especially in the lunar days makes the scene even more elegant. The serenity, indeed stillness, of night is sometimes torn apart by the echo of sharp screams of some reckless youngsters who wish to stay up light at night and make fun at the expense of the sound sleep others may yearn for following a day of felicity and fun.

A beach-like lake, surrounded by a huge forest from three sides, is the daily destination of visitors from places far and wide. The nearby sides are shallow allowing small kids to joy in a shy swim, whereas the distant areas are deep enough for adept swimmers to refresh and refrigerate themselves, and forget the scorching heat they left behind.

Why not deal with such pristine areas the way we do at our homes?! Is it normal to perturb such ineffable virgin nature? Shouldn’t we keep up this indescribable purity, leave no trash and produce no nuisance?! A person sound of mind would keep these summer resorts unspoilt, would treat them the way he does at sweet home. In our universal true Islam, we are taught from Divine perfect sources, almost fifteen hundred years ago via the Seal of Prophets Muhammad (PBUH), before any mundane man-made regulations, not to pass wateror defecate in stagnant water, in the shadow where other people may rest, or facing blowing wind. On top of that, we are generally ordered not to pollute water, air and land, the basic components of the environment. Further, why not the power that be are unaware of such places with no basic services, unfit roads and a number of other things?!

On the whole, such places are particularly impeccable, only there is sometimes the risk of rumbling rolling thunder following flashes of lightning that may get you soaked and your belongings in the wake of sharp showers or even play havoc with your life. In the morrow, however, stillness and beauty are back again as though nothing came to pass.

At length, recharging batteries would be quick and efficient if one could dispense with Wi-Fi radiation, do without social media, forgo strong light-bulbs and forget mobile calls, in a secluded place, allowing maximum meditation and edifying enjoyment. Assuredly enough,once recharged to the full, batteries would live up longer and perform even better.